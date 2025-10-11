Rogue Pub-N-Putt
Food
Starters
Basket Of Fries
Crisp fried with choice of dipping sauce$7.00
Basket of House Made Potato Chips
Seasoned with our House Seasoning. Served with side of French Onion Dip.$6.00
Basket of Onion Rings$9.00
Basket of Pickle Chips
Dill pickle chips, beer battered and deep fried. With choice of dipping sauce.$10.00
Jalapeno Poppers (7)
7 Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers.$11.00
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
5 Mozzarella Sticks, Served with House made Marinara Sauce.$11.00
New England Clam Chowder
House-Made New England Chowder. Served with Side of Crackers.$7.00
Rogue Nachos
Tortilla chips, Cheese Sauce, Olives, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Carnitas Meat, Jalapeños, Sour Cream, and Pico De Gallo.$14.00
Rogue Pub Mac N Cheese
Macaroni noodles served with House-Made Cheese Sauce, Topped with Parmesan Cheese, Panko Crumbs, and House Seasoning.$6.00
Wings$13.00
Pretzels (2)
2 Pretzels, served with cheese sauce.$6.00
Battered Cauliflower Bites$10.00
Football Appetizer Platter
Onion Rings, Buffalo Wings, Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers, Pretzel bites. Served with cheese sauce and choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch as Dipping Sauce.$15.00
Entrees
Burgers
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 lb. Beef patty, grilled mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese. Served on a Potato bun.$17.00
Rogue Cheese Burger
1/2 lb. Beef patty, Lettuce, Pickles, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mayo. Served on a Potato Bun. Add Bacon ...$2.00$17.00
Rogue Patty Melt
1/2 lb. Beef patty, Caramelized onions, Swiss, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Aioli or Thousand Island. Served on grilled Sourdough or Rye bread. Add Mac and Cheese inside melt for additional cost. Add Rogue Pub Mac and Cheese ....$3.00$16.00
Western Bacon Burger
1/2 lb. Beef patty, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Ring and BBQ Sauce. Served on a Potato Bun.$17.00
Veggie Burger
Veggie Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Red Onions, Tomatoes, and Mayo. Served on a Potato Bun.$16.00
Sandwiches
Santa-Fe Chicken Sandwich
Santa-Fe style chicken, Pepper Jack cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Chile and Chipotle Aioli. Served on a Potato Bun.$15.00
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo. Served on Sourdough Bread.$10.00
Fish Sandwich
Beer Battered Cod, Coleslaw, Tomato, Mayo, House-Made Aioli. Red Onion. Served on Potato Bun.$15.00
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow cooked pulled pork, smothered in BBQ sauce, topped with our House-Made coleslaw. Served on a Potato Bun.$13.00
Blazing Griller
Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, House-Made Aioli Sauce. Served on Sourdough Bread.$11.00
Rogue Crispy Sandwich
Crispy Chicken in Spicy Honey Garlic Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Red Onion, House-Made Aioli Sauce on a Potato Bun. Make it Extra Spicy with our House Made Hot Sauce. .50$16.00
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Crispy Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Shredded Parmesan, House made Marinara Sauce on a Potato Bun.$14.00
Rogue Gold Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken, Sweet tangy Sauce, House made coleslaw, Pickles, on a Potato bun. served with Crinkled Fries.$14.00
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Thin sliced steak, provolone cheese, grilled bell peppers and grilled onions on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with a side of fries.$16.00
Salads
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon Bits, Crispy Fried Chicken and our House Ranch Dressing.$16.00
Chicken Fajita Salad
Romaine, topped with Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Onions, Jalapenos, Bell Peppers, Black Beans, Olives, Tomatoes, Queso Fresco Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Tortilla Strips and a creamy Jalapeno Sour Cream Dressing.$17.00
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, and Lemon Wedges.$16.00
BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onions, BBQ Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Shredded Cheese, Tortillas Chips, and BBQ Ranch Dressing.$16.00
Southwest Chicken Salad
Romaine, Black Olives, Cheddar cheese, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Diced Southwest Chicken and a Chipotle Ranch Dressing.$16.00
Turkey House Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Turkey Meat, Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Shredded Cheese. Choice of Dressing.$14.00
Wraps
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Romaine, Black Olives, Cheddar cheese, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Diced Southwest Chicken and a Chipotle Ranch Dressing. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.$17.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon Bits, Crispy Fried Chicken and our House Ranch Dressing. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.$17.00
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Jalepenos, Bell peppers, Black Beans, olives, Tomatos, Queso Fresco Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Tortilla Strips, and a creamy Jalapeño Dressing. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.$18.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, and Lemon Wedges. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.$17.00
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onions, BBQ Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Shredded Cheese, Tortillas Chips, and BBQ Ranch Dressing. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.$17.00
Turkey House Salad Wrap
Romaine Lettuce, Turkey Meat, Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Shredded Cheese. Choice of Dressing. Wrapped in flour tortilla.$16.00
Tacos
Quesabirria Tacos
4 tacos filled with Birria Meat, Topped with Jack cheese, Onions, Cilantro, on Corn Tortillas. Served with Dipping Broth.$16.00
Crispy Fish Tacos
2 Tacos with Beer battered Cod loin. Cabbage, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Onions, Chipotle Aioli. Served on Corn Tortillas. Includes House-Made Potato Chips. Add Extra Taco ...$5.00$12.00
Kids/Senior Menu
Kids/Senior Grilled Cheese
Cheddar Cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with French Fries, Potato Chips or Orange Slices.$8.00
Kids/Senior Cheese Burger
Beef patty, Cheddar Cheese on a Potato Bun. Served with French Fries, Potato Chips or Orange Slices. Add Bacon .... 2$9.00
Kids/Senior Chicken Tenders
2 fried chicken tenders. Served with French Fries, Potato Chips or Orange Slices.$9.00
Kids/Senior Fish and Chips
1 Piece of deep fried Cod, comes with French Fries.$9.00
Kids/Senior Corn Dogs
Corn Dogs Served with French Fries, Potato Chips or Orange Slices.$7.00
Kids/Senior 10 Piece Chicken Nuggets
10 Piece Chicken nuggets, Served with French Fries, Potato Chips or Orange Slices.$9.00
Desserts
Hand Scooped Ice Cream
1 Scoop of ice cream. Choose cup or cone. Assorted Flavors.$3.50
Triple Chocolate Cake
Three layers of rich chocolate cake filled with a creamy chocolate mousse, topped with a dark chocolate ganache frosting.$7.00
Cheesecake With Strawberry Topping
Rich and creamy, with a graham cracker crust and topped with house made strawberry sauce.$7.00
Cinnamon Churro$4.00
Kids Scoop Ice Cream$2.00
Milk Shake$6.00
Root Beer Float$6.00
Sides
Special of the Day
classic cheese burger
French Fries topped with Birria Meat, Cheese Sauce, Shredded Cheese, Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeno Cream and Red Spicy Sauce.$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
French Dip Sandwich
Sliced roast beef and provolone cheese melted together on a hoagie roll with au jus and a side of fries.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich$14.00
Bacon Blue Cheese Burger
1/2 lb burger patty topped with melted blue cheese crumbles, mayo, red onion, crispy onions, spring mix and bacon.$16.00
Drinks
Soft Drinks
Brisk Ice Tea$2.50
Crush Orange$2.50
Dr. Pepper$2.50
Mountain Dew$2.50
Mug Root Beer$2.50
Pepsi$2.50
Diet Pepsi$2.50
Pepsi ZERO$2.50
Starry$2.50
Cranberry Juice Cocktail$3.00
Tropicana Lemonade$2.50
Coffee$3.00
Hot Tea$3.00
Redbull$2.50
Red bull Sugar-Free$3.50
Mocktail$5.00
Bottled Water$1.00
Watermelon Water$4.50
OJ$2.50
Bacon Blue Cheese Burger
1/2 lb burger patty topped with melted blue cheese crumbles, mayo, red onion, crispy onions, spring mix and bacon.