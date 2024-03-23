Rogue Pub-N-Putt
Food
Starters
- Basket Of Fries$7.00
Crisp fried with choice of dipping sauce
- Basket of Onion Rings$8.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wings$12.00+
- Jalapeno Poppers (7)$11.00
7 Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers.
- House Made Pickle Chips$9.00
Dill pickle chips, beer battered and deep fried. With choice of dipping sauce.
- New England Clam Chowder$7.00+
House made, creamy New England Chowder.
- Rogue Pub Mac And Cheese$6.00+
Macaroni noodles, served with House made cheese sauce.
- Basket of House Made Chips$6.00
- Soup Of The Day$6.00+
Entrees
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$16.00
1/3 lb. Beef patty, grilled mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese. Served on a Potato bun.
- Rogue Cheese Burger$16.00
1/3 lb. Beef patty, Lettuce, Pickles, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mayo. Served on a Potato Bun. Add Bacon ...$2.00
- Rogue Patty Melt$15.00
1/3 lb. Beef patty, Caramelized onions, Swiss, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Aioli or Thousand Island. Served on grilled Sourdough or Rye bread. Add Mac and Cheese inside melt for additional cost. Add Rogue Pub Mac and Cheese ....$3.00
- Spicy Santa-Fe Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Sant-Fe style chicken, Pepper Jack cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Chile and Chipotle Aioli. Served on a Potato Bun.
- Western Bacon Burger$16.00
1/3 lb. Beef patty, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Ring and BBQ Sauce. Served on a Potato Bun.
Salads
Tacos
- Quesabirrilla Tacos$16.00
3 tacos filled with Birria Meat, Topped with Jack cheese, Onions, Cilantro, on Corn Tortillas. Served with Dipping Broth.
- Crispy Fish Tacos$17.00
2 Tacos with Beer battered Cod loin. Cabbage, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli. Served on Corn Tortillas. Includes House made Potato Chips. Add Extra Taco ...$5.00
Wraps
Kids Menu
- Grilled Cheese$9.00
Cheddar Cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with French Fries or Potato Chips.
- Kids Cheese Burger$12.00
Beef patty, Cheddar Cheese on a Potato Bun. Served with choice of French Fries or Potato Chips. Add Bacon..$2.00
- Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
2 fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of French Fries or House Made Potato Chips.
Desserts
Drinks
NA Beverage
- Brisk Ice Tea$2.50
- Crush Orange$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Mountain Dew$2.50
- Mug Root Beer$2.50
- Cranberry Juice Cocktail$3.00
- Pepsi$2.50
- Pepsi Zero Sugar$2.50
- Starry$2.50
- Celsius$4.00
- Yachak Yerba Mate$4.00
- Rockstar$4.00
- Life Water$3.00
- Pure Leaf Tea$4.00
- Gatorade$3.50
- Tropicana Lemonade$2.50
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Cock N Bull$3.00
- Heineken 0.0$4.50
- Crux No Mo Hazy IPA$4.50
- White Claw NA$5.00
- Ocean Spray Cran-Grape$3.00
- Dole Apple Juice$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Tea$3.00
Happy Hour Beverages
Happy Beer
- Georgetown Warchild$7.00
- Kona Big Wave Golden Ale$6.00
- Mother Earth Urban Solace Hazy IPA$6.00
- Widmer Brothers Hefeweizen$6.00
MALT Pale, Wheat, Extra Special HOPS Alchemy, Willamette, Cascade TASTING NOTES Light Citrus Aroma, Crisp & Refreshing, Mild Bread & Biscuit Notes, Notable Yeast Character
- Modelo Especial$6.00
- Walkabout Brewing CO. Workers Pale Ale$6.00
A classic Northwest style pale ale. A smooth, dry finish that makes it a perfectly sessional beer.
- Boneyard RPM IPA$6.00
Slightly sweet maltiness balanced with a unique composition of 5 PacNW hops.
- Coors Light$4.00
- Caldera Ashland Amber Ale$6.00
- Ace High Imperial Peach Cider$6.00
Flavors of ripe peaches combined with semi-dry, fermented apples that make this tropical Imperial truly memorable.
Happy Wine
Happy Food
Happy Well
- Well Gin$4.00
- Well Vodka$4.00
- Well Scotch$7.00
- WELL- Monarch Gin$4.00+
- WELL-Monarch Gold Rum$4.00+
- WELL- Platinum 7X Vodka$4.00