Rogue Pub-N-Putt
Food
Starters
- Basket Of Fries$7.00
Crisp fried with choice of dipping sauce
- Basket of Onion Rings$8.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wings$12.00+
- Jalapeno Poppers (7)$11.00
7 Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers.
- House Made Pickle Chips$9.00
Dill pickle chips, beer battered and deep fried. With choice of dipping sauce.
- New England Clam Chowder$7.00+
House made New England Chowder.
- Rogue Pub Mac And Cheese$6.00+
Macaroni noodles, served with House made cheese sauce.
- Basket of House Made Chips$6.00
Seasoned with Salt and Pepper. Served with side of French Onion Dip.
- Soup Of The Day$6.00+
- Nachos$11.00Out of stock
House Made Potato Chips, Cheese Sauce, Carnitas Meat and Jalapeños.
- Rogue Nachos$14.00Out of stock
House Made Potato Chips, Cheese Sauce, Olives, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Carnitas Meat, Jalapeños, Sour Cream, and Pico De Gallo.
Entrees
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$16.00
1/3 lb. Beef patty, grilled mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese. Served on a Potato bun.
- Rogue Cheese Burger$16.00
1/3 lb. Beef patty, Lettuce, Pickles, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mayo. Served on a Potato Bun. Add Bacon ...$2.00
- Rogue Patty Melt$15.00
1/3 lb. Beef patty, Caramelized onions, Swiss, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Aioli or Thousand Island. Served on grilled Sourdough or Rye bread. Add Mac and Cheese inside melt for additional cost. Add Rogue Pub Mac and Cheese ....$3.00
- Santa-Fe Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Santa-Fe style chicken, Pepper Jack cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Chile and Chipotle Aioli. Served on a Potato Bun.
- Western Bacon Burger$16.00
1/3 lb. Beef patty, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Ring and BBQ Sauce. Served on a Potato Bun.
- BLT Sandwich$10.00
Salads
- Southwest Chicken Salad$14.00
Romaine, Black olives, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Tortilla strips, diced Southwest Chicken and a Chipotle Ranch Dressing.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$14.00
Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon Bits, Crispy Fried Chicken and our House Ranch Dressing.
- Chicken Fajita Salad$16.00
Romain, topped with Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Onions, Jalapenos, Bell Peppers, Black Beans, Olives, Tomatoes, Queso Fresco Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Tortilla Strips and a creamy Jalapeno Sour Cream Dressing.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, and Lemon Wedges.
- Taco Salad$10.00
Ground Beef, Tomato, olives, onions, Romain, Beans, Corn and Cheese.
Tacos
- Quesabirria Tacos$16.00
4 tacos filled with Birria Meat, Topped with Jack cheese, Onions, Cilantro, on Corn Tortillas. Served with Dipping Broth.
- Crispy Fish Tacos$17.00
2 Tacos with Beer battered Cod loin. Cabbage, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli. Served on Corn Tortillas. Includes House made Potato Chips. Add Extra Taco ...$5.00
Wraps
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$16.00
Romaine, Black Olives, Cheddar cheese, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Diced Southwest Chicken and a Chipotle Ranch Dressing.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$16.00
Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon Bits, Crispy Fried Chicken and our House Ranch Dressing.
- Chicken Fajita Wrap$17.00
Romain, Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Jalepenos, Bell peppers, Black Beans, olives, Tomatos, Queso Fresco Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Tortilla Strips, and a creamy Jalepeno Dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, and Lemon Wedges.
Kids Menu
- Grilled Cheese$9.00
Cheddar Cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with French Fries or Potato Chips.
- Kids Cheese Burger$12.00
Beef patty, Cheddar Cheese on a Potato Bun. Served with choice of French Fries or Potato Chips. Add Bacon .... 2
- Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
2 fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of French Fries or House Made Potato Chips.
- Kids Fish and Chips$9.00
1 Piece of deep fried Cod, comes with French Fries.
- Mini Corn Dogs$7.00+
Desserts
Special Of the Day
Drinks
NA Beverage
- Brisk Ice Tea$2.50
- Crush Orange$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Mountain Dew$2.50
- Mug Root Beer$2.50
- Cranberry Juice Cocktail$3.00
- Pepsi$2.50
- Pepsi Zero Sugar$2.50
- Starry$2.50
- Celsius$4.00
- Yachak Yerba Mate$4.00
- Rockstar$4.00
- Life Water$3.00
- Pure Leaf Tea$4.00
- Gatorade$3.50
- Tropicana Lemonade$2.50
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Cock N Bull$3.00
- Heineken 0.0$4.50
- Crux No Mo Hazy IPA$5.00
- White Claw NA$5.00
- Ocean Spray Cran-Grape$3.00
- Dole Apple Juice$3.00Out of stock
- Coffee$3.00
- Tea$3.00