Rogue Pub-N-Putt
Rewards & Savings
Food
Starters
- Basket Of Fries
Crisp fried with choice of dipping sauce$7.00
- Basket of Onion Rings$8.00
- Wings$12.00
- Jalapeno Poppers (7)
7 Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers.$11.00
- House Made Pickle Chips
Dill pickle chips, beer battered and deep fried. With choice of dipping sauce.$9.00
- New England Clam Chowder
House made New England Chowder.$7.00
- Rogue Pub Mac And Cheese
Macaroni noodles, Bacon Bits, served with House Made Cheese Sauce, Topped with Parmesan Cheese, Panko Crumbs, and House Seasoning.$6.00
- Basket of House Made Chips
Seasoned with our House Seasoning. Served with side of French Onion Dip.$6.00
- Rogue Nachos
Tortilla chips, Cheese Sauce, Olives, Black Beans, Shredded Cheese, Carnitas Meat, Jalapeños, Sour Cream, and Pico De Gallo.$14.00
- Waffle Fries$8.00
- Cheesy Bacon Fries$9.00
- Soup of the Day$5.00
- Mozzarella Sticks (5 Piece)
5 Mozzarella Stick, Served with House made Marinera Sauce.$11.00
Entrees
Burgers
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 lb. Beef patty, grilled mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese. Served on a Potato bun.$16.00
- Rogue Cheese Burger
1/2 lb. Beef patty, Lettuce, Pickles, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mayo. Served on a Potato Bun. Add Bacon ...$2.00$16.00
- Rogue Patty Melt
1/2 lb. Beef patty, Caramelized onions, Swiss, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle Aioli or Thousand Island. Served on grilled Sourdough or Rye bread. Add Mac and Cheese inside melt for additional cost. Add Rogue Pub Mac and Cheese ....$3.00$15.00
- Western Bacon Burger
1/2 lb. Beef patty, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Ring and BBQ Sauce. Served on a Potato Bun.$16.00
- Veggie Burger
Veggie Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, Red Onions, Tomatoes, and Mayo. Served on a Potato Bun.$16.00
Sandwiches
- Santa-Fe Chicken Sandwich
Santa-Fe style chicken, Pepper Jack cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Chile and Chipotle Aioli. Served on a Potato Bun.$14.00
- BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayo. Served on Sourdough Bread.$10.00
- Fish Sandwich
Beer Battered Cod, Coleslaw, Tomato, Mayo, House Made Aioli. Red Onion. Served on Potato Bun.$14.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow cooked pulled pork, smothered in BBQ sauce, topped with our house made coleslaw. Served on a Potato Bun. French Fries included.$12.00
- Blazing Griller
Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, House Made Aioli Sauce. Served on Sourdough Bread.$11.00
- Rogue Crispy Sandwich
Crispy Chicken in Spicy Honey Garlic Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Red Onion, House Made Aioli Sauce on a Potato Bun. Make it Extra Spicy with our House Made Hot Sauce.$15.00
Salads
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon Bits, Crispy Fried Chicken and our House Ranch Dressing.$14.00
- Chicken Fajita Salad
Romain, topped with Grilled Chicken, Sauteed Onions, Jalapenos, Bell Peppers, Black Beans, Olives, Tomatoes, Queso Fresco Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Tortilla Strips and a creamy Jalapeno Sour Cream Dressing.$16.00
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, and Lemon Wedges.$14.00
- BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onions, BBQ Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Shredded Cheese, Tortillas Chips, and BBQ Ranch Dressing.$12.00
- Southwest Chicken Salad
Romaine, Black Olives, Cheddar cheese, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Diced Southwest Chicken and a Chipotle Ranch Dressing.$14.00
Wraps
- Southwest Chicken Wrap
Romaine, Black Olives, Cheddar cheese, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Diced Southwest Chicken and a Chipotle Ranch Dressing.$16.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon Bits, Crispy Fried Chicken and our House Ranch Dressing.$16.00
- Chicken Fajita Wrap
Romain, Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Jalepenos, Bell peppers, Black Beans, olives, Tomatos, Queso Fresco Cheese, Shredded Cheese, Tortilla Strips, and a creamy Jalepeno Dressing$17.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing, and Lemon Wedges.$16.00
- BBQ Chicken Wrap
Romaine, Tomatoes, Red Onions, BBQ Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Shredded Cheese, Tortillas Chips, and BBQ Ranch Dressing.$16.00
Tacos
- Quesabirria Tacos
4 tacos filled with Birria Meat, Topped with Jack cheese, Onions, Cilantro, on Corn Tortillas. Served with Dipping Broth.$16.00
- Crispy Fish Tacos
2 Tacos with Beer battered Cod loin. Cabbage, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli. Served on Corn Tortillas. Includes House made Potato Chips. Add Extra Taco ...$5.00$12.00
Kids/Senior Menu
- Kids/Senior Grilled Cheese
Cheddar Cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with French Fries or Potato Chips.$8.00
- Kids/Senior Cheese Burger
Beef patty, Cheddar Cheese on a Potato Bun. Served with choice of French Fries or Potato Chips. Add Bacon .... 2$9.00
- Kids/Senior Chicken Tenders
2 fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of French Fries or House Made Potato Chips.$9.00
- Kids/Senior Fish and Chips
1 Piece of deep fried Cod, comes with French Fries.$9.00
- Mini Corn Dogs$7.00
- Kids/Senior Mini Rogue Cheese Burger$10.00
Desserts
- Hand Scooped Ice Cream
1 Scoop of ice cream. Choose cup or cone. Assorted Flavors.$3.50
- Kids Scoop Ice Cream$1.50
- Triple Chocolate Cake Slice
Three layers of rich chocolate cake filled with a creamy chocolate Mousse, Topped with a Chocolate Buttercream frosting.$7.00
- Cinnamon Churro$4.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- S'mores Cookie$3.00
Special of the Day
- Turkey Cranberry Sandwich
Turkey, Cream Cheese, House made Cranberry Sauce, Croissant Bread, Served with a side of Cran-Apple Coleslaw.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mozzarella Sticks (5 Piece)
5 Mozzarella Stick, Served with House made Marinera Sauce.$11.00
- TG Turkey Sandwich
Turkey Breast, Cream Cheese, Stuffing, Gravy, housemade secret sauce, served on toasted Sourdough bread. Served with Fries.$14.00