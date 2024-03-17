Rogue Pub-N-Putt
Food
Starters
- Basket Of Fries$6.00
Crisp fried with choice of dipping sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Wings$12.00+
- Chicken Tender Basket$12.00
Fresh fried chicken tender, served with French fries. Add Extra Tender .. $3.00
- House Made Pickle Chips$9.00
Dill pickle chips, beer battered and deep fried. With choice of dipping sauce.
- New England Clam Chowder$7.00+
House made, creamy New England Chowder.
- Rogue Pub Mac And Cheese$6.00+
Macaroni noodles, served with House made cheese sauce.
- Fish and Chips$16.00
2 Piece Beer Battered Cod, served with French fries, Coleslaw and Tartar Sauce. Add 1 piece...$5.00
- Basket of Onion Rings$7.00
- Cheddar Jalapeno Poppers (7)$11.00
Sandwiches
- Spicy Santa-Fe Chicken Sandwich$16.00Out of stock
Santa-fe style shredded chicken, Swiss Cheese , Red onions and a Citrus Slaw. Served on a Grilled French Roll.
- Rogue Patty Melt$15.00
1/3 lb. Beef patty, Caramelized onions, Swiss, Cheddar, Served on grilled sourdough. Add Rogue Pub Mac and Cheese ....$3.00
Burgers
- Fried Pickle Burger$16.00
1/3 lb. Beef patty, Deep fried pickle chips, Mayo, Red onions, Lettuce, Swiss cheese served on a potato bun.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$16.00
1/3 lb. Beef patty, grilled mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese. Served on a Potato bun.
- Rogue Cheese Burger$14.00
1/3 lb. Beef patty, lettuce, pickles, red onions, tomatoes. Served on a Potato Bun. Add Bacon ...$2.00
- Western Bacon Burger$16.00
1/3 lb. Beef patty, Bacon, Pepper-Jack, Onion Ring and BBQ Sauce. Served on a Potato Bun.
Salads
Tacos
- Quesabirrilla Tacos$15.00
3 tacos filled with Birria Meat, Topped with Jack cheese, Onions, Cilantro, on Corn Tortillas. Served with Dipping Broth.
- Crispy Fish Tacos$14.00
2 Tacos with Beer battered Cod loin. Cabbage, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli. Served on Corn Tortillas. Add Extra Taco ...$5.00
Kids Menu
- Grilled Cheese$9.00
Cheddar Cheese on grilled sourdough.
- Kids Cheese Burger$12.00
Beef patty, Cheddar Cheese on a Potato Bun. Add Bacon..$2.00
- Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
2 fried chicken tenders with French fries.
- Kids Fish and Chips$9.00
1 Piece of deep fried Cod, comes with French Fries.
- Kids Quesadilla$7.00
Grilled Flour tortilla, with a jack and cheddar blend.
Desserts
St. Patty's Special
- Corned Beef And Cabbage$18.00Out of stock
Twice-baked potato filled with tender corned beef, melted cheese, sour cream, and green onions. Served with seasoned buttery bread for a satisfying meal.
- Loaded Twice-Baked With Corned Beef$14.00Out of stock
Twice-baked potato filled with tender corned beef, melted cheese, sour cream, and green onions. Served with seasoned buttery bread for a satisfying meal.
Drinks
NA Beverage
- Brisk Ice Tea$2.50
- Crush Orange$2.50
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Mountain Dew$2.50
- Mug Root Beer$2.50
- Cranberry Juice Cocktail$3.00
- Pepsi$2.50
- Pepsi Zero Sugar$2.50
- Starry$2.50
- Celsius$4.00
- Yachak Yerba Mate$4.00
- Rockstar$4.00
- Life Water$3.00
- Pure Leaf Tea$4.00
- Gatorade$3.50
- Tropicana Lemonade$2.50
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Cock N Bull$3.00
- Heineken 0.0$4.50
- Crux No Mo Hazy IPA$4.50
- White Claw NA$5.00
- Ocean Spray Cran-Grape$3.00
- Dole Apple Juice$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Tea$3.00