Skip to Main content
Rogue Pub-N-Putt
0
Order Online
Home
/
Santa-Fe Chicken Sandwich
Santa-Fe Chicken Sandwich
$0
Dipping Sauce
Please select up to 1
Select...
Additional Dipping Sauce
Please select up to 1
Select...
NO
Select...
Extra Add On
Select...
Burger add ons
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Santa-Fe style chicken, Pepper Jack cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Green Chile and Chipotle Aioli. Served on a Potato Bun.
Rogue Pub-N-Putt Location and Hours
(541) 299-0102
410 E Main St., Rogue River, OR 97537
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement