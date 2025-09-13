Skip to Main content
Rogue Pub-N-Putt
0
Order Online
Home
/
Fish and Chips
Fish and Chips
$0
Dipping Sauce
Please select up to 1
Select...
Additional Dipping Sauce
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add 1 Extra Cod
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
2 Piece Beer Battered Cod, served with French fries, Coleslaw and Tartar Sauce. Add 1 Extra Cod .... $5.00
Rogue Pub-N-Putt Location and Hours
(541) 299-0102
410 E Main St., Rogue River, OR 97537
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement