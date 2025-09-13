Skip to Main content
Rogue Pub-N-Putt
0
Order Online
Home
/
Crispy Fish Tacos
Crispy Fish Tacos
$0
Add 1 Extra Taco
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
2 Tacos with Beer battered Cod loin. Cabbage, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Onions, Chipotle Aioli. Served on Corn Tortillas. Includes House-Made Potato Chips. Add Extra Taco ...$5.00
Rogue Pub-N-Putt Location and Hours
(541) 299-0102
410 E Main St., Rogue River, OR 97537
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement